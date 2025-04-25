Rural Delhi residents protest Pahalgam attack, demand decisive action against terrorism

Residents of Delhi’s rural belt, comprising 360 villages, led by Palam 360 Khap chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki, staged a strong protest and candle march on Friday in response to the recent dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The protesters demanded stern action against terrorism.

A large number of men, women, youth, and elderly residents took to the streets holding candles to pay tribute to the martyrs and show unity against terrorism.

The candle march, led by rural leader Solanki, began at Ambedkar Bhavan in Palam Extension, South West Delhi, and concluded at Ramphal Chowk.

Protesters raised slogans such as “Martyrs live forever” and “Pakistan Haaye Haaye,” expressing anger over the attack and calling for justice.

Solanki urged the central government to take stringent action against Pakistan and terrorist elements, stating, “The nation’s patience has now worn thin with this attack—now is the time for a decisive step.”

The Khap leader also announced plans to visit the families of those martyred in the Pahalgam attack. He added that a strong protest would also be organized outside the Pakistan Embassy in Delhi to highlight the need for concrete action against terrorism.

The peaceful yet powerful demonstration sent a clear message of unity and resilience from the rural communities of Delhi, standing in support of national security and honoring those who lost their lives.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, has triggered widespread outrage across the country.