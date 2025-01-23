RS MP Raghav Chadha holds roadshow for party’s Adarsh Nagar candidate

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha held a roadshow on Thursday to seek votes for AAP candidate Mukesh Kumar Goel in the Adarsh Nagar constituency.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Today, I held a roadshow in Adarsh Nagar Vidhan Sabha in support of AAP’s candidate, Mukesh Kumar Goel, seeking the blessings of the people. The overwhelming love and enthusiasm of thousands of youth, mothers, and sisters clearly show that the people of Delhi are fighting this election themselves. Delhi has resolved to re-elect its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, with a record majority for the third time. #PhirLayengeKejriwal.”

Highlighting the country’s demographic strength, Chadha said, “India is a great and independent nation with a young population 65 per cent of our people are under the age of 35. This demographic dividend holds immense potential for the country, but it needs to be harnessed effectively. If unemployment continues to rise, this dividend could turn into a demographic disaster.”

Stressing the importance of prioritising employment, he said, “Employment must be the top priority. If our youth have jobs, the nation will grow stronger, its leadership will be more robust, and the economy will progress at a rapid pace. The promise of employment made by the Aam Aadmi Party today is a significant commitment, one that will resonate with the youth of Delhi. Moreover, we always deliver what we promise, and this pledge will undoubtedly be fulfilled.”