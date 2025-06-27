Rickshaw driver shot at as road rage takes violent turn

In a road rage case, a 30-year-old rickshaw driver was shot at allegedly by a man driving a SUV. The accused and his female accomplice were later arrested, police said on Friday.

The cops identified the accused as Sameer Sharma (46), a resident of Delhi’s Nirman Vihar.

Advertisement

“The incident came to light on Monday when the officials from GTB Hospital informed the police that a person had been admitted with a gunshot injury,” a senior officer mentioned.

Advertisement

At the hospital, the victim, Vinay, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Saboli, told the police that in the wee hours, while he was returning from Amit Vihar, his rickshaw collided with a SUV leading to an altercation with the occupants of the car.

As per the statement of the victim, the SUV driver, in a fit of rage, shot at him before fleeing the spot with his accomplice in his vehicle.

On the basis of the details provided by Vinay, a case was registered under Section 109(1)/3(5) of the BNS and 27 of the Arms Act at Nand Nagri police station, and an investigation was taken up by the officers.

During preliminary inquiry into the case, officers thoroughly scanned the CCTV footage of the area and gathered details from other sources.

On the basis of the evidence collected thus, a team of cops determined the identity of Sameer and arrested him, the officer mentioned. During sustained questioning, he confessed to the crime. Subsequently, at his instance, his female accomplice was also arrested in connection with this case.

Eventually, the weapon of offense, a pistol, and a black Thar were also confiscated from their possession.

Further investigation into this case is ongoing by the police officer, the senior official stated.