Rekha Gupta calls on PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and said the ‘double engine’ government of BJP is committed to transforming the dreams of Delhiites into a developed Delhi under his guidance and leadership.

This was the maiden meeting of Gupta with the Prime Minister after she took over as the Chief Minister of Delhi following BJP’s landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Apprising about the Chief Minister’s meeting with the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a post on X wrote, “Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta Ji, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The PMO also shared a photograph in which the Chief Minister can be seen giving a bouquet to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Gupta in a post on X while informing about the meeting, wrote, “Today, I paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Under his guidance and leadership, the double engine government of BJP is committed to transforming the dreams of Delhiites into a developed Delhi by following the path of public welfare and good governance.”

Notably, she had called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Friday.

Gupta, a first-time BJP legislator, was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi as the head of a seven-member ministry, marking the return of the saffron party to power in the national capital after 27 years.