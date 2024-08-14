Rejection of bail plea indicates case against Kejriwal is strong: BJP

Taking a cue from rejection of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for interim bail by the Supreme Court, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva described the AAP claim of innocence in the liquor scam case as hollow.

He said like the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court too has found the CBI case strong enough to keep the Kejriwal in custody. If the AAP leaders are out on bail, they are on stringent conditions. This shows the allegation of their involvement in the case is not without basis.

The AAP leaders, he said, should know one thing that people of Delhi no longer trust the Arvind Kejriwal Government and would send them packing to Ghaziabad from where they started their politics. They misled Anna Hazare and also the people of Delhi.

Advertisement

On the proposed AAP padyatra, he said, ”Though every political party is free to carry out its campaign yatra, it’s time for Manish Sisodia to call his campaign a repentance yatra, rather than a padyatra.”