Ravinder Indraj directs completion of manual scavenger survey before monsoon

Delhi Minister for Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh, in a meeting on Friday, directed officials to ensure completion of manual scavenger survey and distribution of safety kits to people involved in such labour before the monsoon season.

The Delhi minister told officials that those involved in manual cleaning of waste should receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and safety devices before the monsoon, reiterating the commitment of PM Narendra Modi to ensure dignity and complete safety for the poor and marginalized.

Advertisement

Moreover, the MCD was specifically tasked with expediting the survey in unauthorized colonies through Sanitary Inspectors.

Advertisement

Singh also instructed the concerned departments to accelerate training and rehabilitation efforts for individuals involved in manual sewer cleaning and emphasized on the urgent need of establishing adequate Emergency Response Sanitation Units and directed that all workers be covered under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Additionally, the Minister directed district magistrates to ensure time-bound resolution of all pending compensation cases for sewer and septic tank workers.

Criticizing the previous AAP government, the minister stated that despite a 2014 notification by the LG regarding manual scavengers, the Arvind Kejriwal led government failed to take substantial action in the interest of these workers.