Ramakrishna Mission seeks security, defends HP CM, DGP

Defending the actions of HP Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’ statement on the dispute with a woman lawyer, the Ramakrishna Mission on Friday demanded security citing the threat from the accused.

Ramakrishna Mission secretary Swami Tanmahimananda said the land upon which the Mission temple in Shimla was vested in a trust in 1898 and it was handed over to the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj in 2011.

But later Vishal Sharma, the son of the then caretaker Mast Ram Sharma appointed in 1990, started to work in collaboration with his father after which he began creating trouble by encroaching upon the land.

“He started making unauthorized construction and inducting sub-tenants and from 2007-08, he started interfering in the affairs of the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj, Shimla by filing false legal cases.

He also floated a parallel organization with a look-alike name of the trust and on 16 August 2011, the HP High Court dismissed his petition and restrained him using the trust’s name,” he added.

He further stated that he later filed a petition in district court in 2015 to which the court had ruled that it had no jurisdiction to entertain this suit in 2019 after which he filed a case in High court but wasn’t granted any stay.

Recently, their daughters had started to abuse and attack the monks and had even used ferocious dogs in the attack.

On 19 April 2021, a complaint was filed with the SP, Shimla regarding this matter and the next day, when he was meditating in the temple, 4 ladies and a boy with 4 ferocious pet dogs entered the temple complex.

When a monk tried to restrain a dog from entering the Temple, one lady attacked him and started abusing and slapping him.

After this incident, a complaint was lodged but the lady also filed a false counter FIR against the aggrieved monk under sections 354-A, 354-C, 509 of the IPC.

On 10 August, the ladies again attacked and abused the 82-year-old wife of HBS Trustee-cum-president Vijay Pandit, who happens to be a senior lawyer of the HP High Court.

He said that the matter was again brought to the notice of the police after which the CM felt that the monks and inmates of the Ashram live under constant threat to their lives after which DGP visited the spot.

But the woman, who also happens to be an advocate, started misbehaving with him and did not adhere to his orders and Kundu’s action against her was fully justified.

“We request the state government and police to provide security and protect the lives of the inmates, monks of the Ashram, maintain the sanctity of the temple and ensure that these fraudsters do not repeat such incidents,” he added.