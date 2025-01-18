Rajinder Nagar MLA and AAP nominee Durgesh releases his report card

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and its nominee for the assembly elections from Rajinder Nagar constituency, Durgesh Pathak on Saturday presented his report card on the work done during his tenure as MLA.

Highlighting the work, he claimed that he introduced Mohalla Sabhas in the assembly, providing a platform to hear and address public grievances. About 20,000 people have joined these Mohalla Sabhas so far. The initiative received 27,336 complaints, out of which 25,302 have already been resolved.

Additionally, he emphasized infrastructure improvements in the constituency, including the construction of all PWD roads and the installation of attractive entry gates in several colonies. He also reported the installation of 5,000 CCTV cameras and 7,000 streetlights, along with 16 new boom barriers.

Pathak said, “Two years ago, a by-election was held in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, and the people elected me as their representative. In these two years, we have compiled a detailed 50–60-page booklet outlining the work we have accomplished.”

He said, “Rajinder Nagar has 234 parks, many of which lack adequate lighting. Street Lights have been installed in these parks, and 20 new high-mast lights have been added across the constituency. In Loha Mandi, the sewer line was replaced after nearly 50 years, along with similar replacements in other areas. Four new toilet sets, each with 40–45 units, have been installed in JJ clusters, and 15 old toilets have been renovated.”

He also discussed ongoing and completed park improvements,staing, “Seven parks are being upgraded with lights, gates, walls, walking tracks, grass, and benches. In 10 parks, swings have been installed for children, and seven new open gyms have been constructed. Community buildings and 18 new open chaupals have been built, while eight old ones are being renovated. Three more choupals are under construction, including a historical one in Todapur village and another in Naraina village’s Julaha Mohalla.”