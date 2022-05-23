Rajasthan opens Blood Donation Camp Complex for NGOs, club, private organizers

Rajasthan’s Swasthya Kalyan Blood Bank (SKBB) has opened a first-of-its-kind a ‘Blood Donation Camp Complex’ in the state for free use by any organization, social clubs and NGOs with all infrastructure and medical assistance in the state.

Jaipur’s Lok Sabha MP Ramcharan Bohra and Jaipur Development Authority Commissioner Ravi Jain inaugurated the complex on the 28th anniversary of SKBB last evening.

In his inaugural address Dr S S Agarwal, its founder Managing Trusty and Chairman of Rajasthan Hospital, said SKBB has so far collected 10 lakh blood units and given free to beneficiaries or needy since its foundation in and around Jaipur district.

“Anyone who is interested in organizing a blood donation camp and looking for a space and other inputs can avail this facility at free of cost as it would extend the best infrastructure, para-medical support under hygienic conditions to organizers “, Dr Agarwal claimed.