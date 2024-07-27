Rain, water logging leave Delhiites high and dry 2nd consecutive day

With the much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather, heavy rains with thunderstorms in Delhi on Saturday brought back the woes of waterlogging with several places witnessing traffic jams, prompting traffic diversions for the consecutive second day.

According to the IMD, several areas in the national capital received moderate rainfall while some received significant amounts of rainfall.

Areas such as Najafgarh recorded 35 mm of rainfall, IGNOU received 34.5 mm of rainfall, PUSA recorded 26.5 mm while other areas recorded 8.5 mm of rainfall.

Advertisement

The morning and evening showers brought down the temperature. The maximum recorded temperature on Saturday was 36.3 degree Celsius while the minimum was 28.2 degree Celsius.

The rainfall resulted in flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of several underpasses.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued several traffic alerts on its social media account on X.

In several posts on X, the traffic police indicated diversions in view of waterlogging at Nigam Bodh ghat, Anuvrat Marg near Qutub Minar, Zakhira underpass, GTK Road, Azad market underpass, Minto road underpass, Gulabi Bagh underpass, Ring road near Dhaula Kuan, Munirka among various other areas.

In another post it alerted about the uprooting of a tree on the carriageway on both sides of the Guru Ravi Das Marg near Tank Road Chowk while another tree uprooted on the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg in the carriageway from Hanuman Mandir towards Old Delhi Railway.

Some of these diversions were later removed, the traffic police later mentioned on X.

Earlier on Friday too heavy rains following thunderstorms lashed the national capital. It resulted in the closure of some roads which affected traffic movement for several hours.