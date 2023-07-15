Rain lashes several parts of Delhi on Saturday evening

Several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening with the maximum temperature recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging and traffic snarls in the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the National Capital.

It has further said the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi would be around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.