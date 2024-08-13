Rain lashes Delhi for third day in a row reviving waterlogging woes

Moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed the national capital and surrounding areas for the third day on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecasted the rainfall, predicting that moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, would occur in various parts of the city.

According to the Weather Department, the rainfall in the capital was recorded at 20 mm. However, several areas recorded more rain. The downpour was recorded in Najafgarh at 40 mm, 30 mm in Palam, and 20 mm at both Lodhi Road and Ridge area.

As the showers intensified during the evening, the IMD reported a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

The continuous rainfall over the past few days has led to a significant rise in the water level of the Yamuna River. On Tuesday morning, at around 10 am, the water level surpassed the warning mark of 204.5 meters, raising concerns for the government. The Minister, along with officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, will review flood prevention measures.

The heavy rain has also caused waterlogging on several roads, making it difficult for people to reach their destinations. In Rohini Sector-22, two trees fell on a car and electric poles early Monday morning, damaging several poles and a car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in East Delhi, the condition of the roads has deteriorated. Potholes are formed on the roads with rainwater filling them, making them invisible to drivers. This has led to several accidents as drivers are unable to see the potholes due to the water.

The Delhi Traffic Police posted several traffic restrictions on its social media account X informing the citizens to plan their journey.

In a post, it mentioned that traffic was affected on Mandi Road due to water logging and work being carried out by the Civic Agency.

In another post, it mentioned that Due to water logging at Mundka, traffic diversions are effective and commuters are advised to take alternative routes.