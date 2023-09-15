Rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashes parts of Delhi

A sudden burst of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed several parts of Delhi and the neighbouring National Capital Region on Friday morning.

Parts of South West Delhi, including Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram, experienced light rainfall in the early hours today.

The sudden rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, brought the city a measure of respite from the stifling heat over the last few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such spells of light rain accompanied by gusty winds will gradually decrease after 9.30 am on Friday.

In a weather bulletin at 7.29 am on its official handle on X, the IMD posted, “Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe”.

Advertisement

In a follow up post, IMD stated, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula”.

Further details are awaited.