PWD’s lock on CM residence inevitable as Atishi moved in without allotment: Yadav

SNS | New Delhi | October 9, 2024 7:29 pm

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav (photo:ANI)

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the Public Works Department’s (PWD) decision to seal the 6 Flag Staff Road, residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ,was inevitable as Atishi moved into the bungalow without it being properly allocated to her. He alleged that such a hurry from the CM shows that there was much to hide in the bungalow.

“The CM residence gained notoriety as the alleged excise policy scam was plotted and executed from here and Swati Maliwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and a former chief secretary were also beaten here in front of Kejriwal,” claimed Yadav. Moreover, the PWD officials should have made a video of the luxurious facilities inside the bungalow exposing the dual face of Kejriwal as he projects himself a common man before the voters, he added.

Speaking about Atishi’s decision to shift in the residence , Yadav said, “it was surprising that Atishi never bothered to shift to the bungalow allotted to her as a Minister at 17, A-B Mathura Road and allowed family of Manish Sisodia to stay there even after his resignation as Deputy Chief Minister following his arrest in the liquor scam”. He said that Government bungalows should not be allowed to be misused by those in power as Kejriwal and his colleagues have lost all credibility.

“Kejriwal’s credibility took a dip in the Haryana Assembly elections where 87 of the 88 AAP candidates lost their security deposits as people of Haryana rejected his hollow claims and promises, despite his proclamation of being the son of the State,” said Yadav.

