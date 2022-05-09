Punjab CM orders release of relief for family of corona warrior

Fulfilling AAP’s promise, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the state Finance department to release a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of deceased PRTC driver Manjit Singh, a frontline corona warrior.

The previous Congress government had given Rs 10 lakh to the family of Manjit Singh, who died of a heart attack on April 26, 2020, while on a special duty to carry stranded Sikh pilgrims to Punjab from Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded amid national lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic.

This led to statewide protests by the Punjab wing of Aam Aadami Party (AAP), seeking Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the family of driver Manjit Singh.

Notably, the AAP under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann at that time had strongly protested against the Congress government’s apathy and demanded Rs 50 lakh for the family of a 38-year old driver who hailed from the Badbar village of Barnala district.