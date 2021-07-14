Three terrorists belonging to proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were eliminated in an overnight joint operation by the police, army and CRPF in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

One of the three terrorists has been identified as a Pakistani, and the other two are locals.

The army said in the eight hour-long operation, Aijaz alias Abu Huraira, a Pakistani terrorist and two other terrorists identified as Javed Rather of Tahab, Pulwama and Shahnawaz Gani of Srinagar belonging to LeT were eliminated by the security forces.

The Army said after receiving specific intelligence input from the police about the presence of terrorists in the built up area of New Colony in Pulwama, an operation was launched by troops of Panzgom, the Pulwama-based Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, J&K Police and the CRPF at 11.55 p.m. on Tuesday.

“As the troops were laying cordon at 1.20 a.m. on Wednesday, the terrorists opened fire on the troops and tried to escape taking advantage of darkness. Alert troops immediately returned fire and trapped the fleeing terrorists in a house.”

“A call for surrender was given, but the terrorists continued firing indiscriminately and a gunfight ensued.”

Two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and other warlike stores were recovered from the encounter site.

As per the police, these notorious terrorists were involved in many anti-national activities and were involved in recruiting terrorists in South Kashmir.

“Neutralization of the three terrorists will go a long way in bringing peace in Pulwama district and alleviate the civilians of their sufferings and hardships at the hands of these notorious terrorists,” the army said.