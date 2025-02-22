Property tax offices of MCD to remain on all Saturdays

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced that all property tax offices at zonal offices and headquarters will remain open on all Saturdays till March 31.

“To facilitate taxpayers in filing their property tax returns, all property tax offices at zonal offices and headquarters will remain open on all Saturdays till March 31. It will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm,” the civic said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The MCD said this decision was taken to provide additional convenience to property owners and occupiers, ensuring they have ample opportunity to complete their tax filings before the deadline.

Advertisement

The civic body said it has made adequate arrangements in property tax offices to assist taxpayers efficiently.

The MCD also appealed to all property owners/occupiers to pay their property tax and file the property tax returns on or before March 31 positively.