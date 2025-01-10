Logo

Logo

# Cities

Promise to give RWAs status of councillor still pending: MCD LoP’s reminder to AAP

Criticising AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his promise to provide financial assistance to Resident Welfare Associations across the national capital to hire private security guards, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh reminded the AAP that it is yet to fulfill its promise to give the status of councillor to the RWAs.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 10, 2025 8:11 pm

Promise to give RWAs status of councillor still pending: MCD LoP’s reminder to AAP

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh (Photo:SNS)

Criticising AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his promise to provide financial assistance to Resident Welfare Associations across the national capital to hire private security guards, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh reminded the AAP that it is yet to fulfill its promise to give the status of councillor to the RWAs. Singh alleged during the corporation elections, one of the ten guarantees of the AAP was to give the status of Municipal Councilor to RWA. But till date the AAP government has not taken a single step in this direction.

Moreover, the scheme of giving money for the maintenance of parks, which was started by former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, has also not been completed because the amount given to the RWAs in lieu of the maintenance of parks has also not been received for three-four years, Singh added. Further criticising the AAP, the BJP leader claimed that the party promised to remove mountains of garbage in 2024, but nothing has been done so far. Similarly, the promise of making contractual employees permanent remains unfulfilled and there is an abundance of stray animals which affects common people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Shah urges Delhiites to free city from ‘AAP-da’

Addressing the 'Slum Dwellers' conference, Shah said, “People living in slums of Delhi are getting dirty water and questioning about it being one of the most polluted cities in the world. What did Arvind Kejriwal do in Delhi in the last 10 years? If you are not able to do anything Arvind Kejriwal, then you should leave the government, BJP will give all the benefits”.

# Delhi

Kejriwal deceived public by projecting image of honesty, transparency: LoP

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Saturday said former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has deceived the public by projecting an image of honesty and transparency after the BJP claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy caused loss of Rs 2,026 to the state exchequer.