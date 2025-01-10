Promise to give RWAs status of councillor still pending: MCD LoP’s reminder to AAP

Criticising AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his promise to provide financial assistance to Resident Welfare Associations across the national capital to hire private security guards, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh reminded the AAP that it is yet to fulfill its promise to give the status of councillor to the RWAs. Singh alleged during the corporation elections, one of the ten guarantees of the AAP was to give the status of Municipal Councilor to RWA. But till date the AAP government has not taken a single step in this direction.

Moreover, the scheme of giving money for the maintenance of parks, which was started by former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, has also not been completed because the amount given to the RWAs in lieu of the maintenance of parks has also not been received for three-four years, Singh added. Further criticising the AAP, the BJP leader claimed that the party promised to remove mountains of garbage in 2024, but nothing has been done so far. Similarly, the promise of making contractual employees permanent remains unfulfilled and there is an abundance of stray animals which affects common people.

