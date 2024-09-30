Prohibitory orders imposed in Delhi for six days

Ahead of the festival season and security inputs from the various security agencies, the city police on Sunday announced prohibitory orders for six days from September 30 to October 5.

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 163 of the BNS in the districts of New Delhi, North, and Central, as well as police stations having jurisdiction over Delhi’s state borders.

According to the order, several Inputs have been received that multiple organizations have given calls for holding demonstrations in the first week of October and due to this the general atmosphere of the city from law and order prospective looks sensitive.

The order further read that due to the issues such as the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, MCD Standing Committee elections, the declaration of pending results of DUSU polls, election in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, such restrictions have been imposed.

“In view of the above, I, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in exercise of the powers conferred to undersigned by virtue of Section 163 BNS, 2023 prohibit assembly of five or more unauthorized persons, carrying of fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, and other such items or staging dharnas in any public area shall be punishable,” the order stated.