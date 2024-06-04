Proclaimed offender nabbed in case of alleged assault on govt. servant

The Delhi Police have arrested a man who was on the run after being involved in a case related to alleged assault and use of criminal force against a government servant, the police said on Tuesday.

According to cops, the accused, after being released on bail did not appear before the concerned court, and evaded the proceedings related to the case by changing his address and identity, the police said.

The man identified as Neeraj Dwiwedi was also declared as a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by the court.

Advertisement

It was after rigorous efforts by the concerned police team, his arrest was made eventually after eight months, which was part of the ongoing special drive launched by the staff of North District here, in a bid to nab the POs, absconding criminals and also the parole and bail jumpers.

The team was especially tracking proclaimed offenders, who were evading their presence before court of law, a police official added.

He was apprehended on May 30, based on information collected from the local informers and gathering human intelligence, the police added.

Following his arrest, the man’s identity was verified, and his previous criminal antecedents are being worked upon, the police added.

Meanwhile, stepping up efforts to nab such offenders and criminals, police has tightened the grip and initiated special drives to trace down accused persons who have been on the run in different cases.

Leaving no stone unturned, the city cops are taking up initiatives so that criminals and crime can be kept at bay , and a safe environment is provided to the residents of the city.