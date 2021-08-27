President Ram Nath Kovind to address special session of HP assembly

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the special session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on 17 September to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of statehood.

A notification in this regard was issued by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday.

“The Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar under Article 174 of Indian Constitution has convened a special session of HP assembly on 17 September to commemorate 50 years of statehood of the state,” state assembly secretary Yashpal Sharma said.

It is worth mentioning here that Himachal was given the status of 18th state of Indian Union on 25 January 1971 and the state government is organizing various programmes to celebrate 50th statehood year.