Praful Patel announces NCP decision to contest Delhi assembly polls

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, on Thursday, announced that after the success in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, the party would contest the Delhi assembly elections too.

Addressing the media at the party office in North Avenue, Patel said, “We are now a recognised party in three states and we will not stop until we make NCP a national party again. Our next stop is the Delhi assembly election. We will contest and I am certain that we will open our account and get success”.

“I congratulate Ajit Pawar and all the party workers and leaders of NCP for a tremendous victory of NCP and Mahayuti in Maharashtra. NCP used to be one of the national parties in the country but in the last few years, the spread of the party has shrunk. Recently, our seven MLAs won in Nagaland and after that we contested in Arunachal Pradesh and 3 of our MLAs won and we also got 10.6 percent votes,” he added.

Last year in April, the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the national party status of the Nationalist Congress Party along with the All India Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI).

In a statement, the EC stated that it was withdrawing the status of three recognized National Parties – AITC, CPI, and NCP – after “following due process and providing sufficient opportunity of two Parliamentary elections and 21 State Assembly Elections”.