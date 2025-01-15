Poll officer writes to police for FIR against Verma for shoe distribution

The Election Returning Officer (ERO) of the New Delhi assembly constituency on Wednesday wrote a letter to Station House Officer (SHO) of Mandir Marg Police Station to lodge an FIR against BJP nominee Pravesh Verma for distributing shoes to voters in the religious campus of Valmiki temple.

“The complainant has forwarded two videos wherein Parvesh Verma is seen distributing shoes to females,” the letter read.

Advertisement

As per Section 123 of the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1951 any gift, offer or promise by a candidate or his agent or by any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent of any gratification, to any person, comes under corrupt practices, it stated.

Advertisement

It is therefore directed that immediate investigation into the matter may be conducted and appropriate action for violation of MCC and action under Section 123 of RP Act, 1951 may be initiated and action taken report to be submitted to undersigned at the earliest, the letter added.

Earlier in the day, Verma filed his nomination papers from the New Delhi assembly constituency. He is pitted against AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former MP Sandeep Dikshit as Congress nominee.