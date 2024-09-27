Political stunt, says Devender Yadav on Kejriwal’s inspection of roads

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he inspected a road in the capital and called it a “political stunt”.

Referring to the AAP supremo’s inspection of the city roads for the second consecutive day, he said, “After resigning as Delhi chief minister, Kejriwal is very concerned about the broken roads and other problems facing the people. This is a political stunt as he had not shown any such concern when he paralysed governance by clinging on to the post of chief minister after he was sent to jail in connection with the liquor scam, which was a gross misuse of the office of the chief minister.”

“Kejriwal is still enjoying the facilities of the chief minister by roaming around with dummy chief minister Atishi. He is still staying in the palatial chief minister’s residence at Civil Lines, even after resigning from the top post,” the city Congress chief remarked.

Accusing Kejriwal of neglecting Delhi’s development, Yadav said, “Kejriwal should first tell the people of Delhi why he had totally neglected the development of the Capital over the past 10 years ? He destroyed the public infrastructure as his government gave no attention to the proper maintenance of roads, cleaning of drains and sewers, ensuring potable drinking water to people, upkeep of the hospitals and schools, improving the DTC services, removing garbage, and other such issues.”

On waterlogging issues, he said, “When the capital got waterlogged, over 40 people died due to drowning in flooded streets and electrocution, Kejriwal did not show any concern as he was busy writing letters to the LG, suggesting the name of Atishi for the flag hoisting on Independence day, and not in solving the problems of the people.”

He alleged that the main roads and arterial roads were broken, pot-holed kicking up dust to contribute to the toxic air, and after sunset, the entire city plunges into darkness as the street lights rarely function, with the DISCOMs showing total disregard in the maintenance and upkeep of street lights.

In an apparent reference to the upcoming 2025 state Assembly elections, he said, “The people of Delhi have now realised that only when Congress was in power for 15 years, the capital witnessed unprecedented development and progress. The people want the Congress back in Government again, as both BJP and AAP have failed in governing the city”