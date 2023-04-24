Political bigwigs hold the plough, commoners visit jewelry shops!

Akshay Auspicious Akshay Tritiya’ on Sunday witnessed a gold rush of two distinct kinds – the ‘gold of vote and that of the glittering metal on Sunday. The only jarring note was that the political leaders stayed away from jewelry shops while the commoner and rich pur- chased with the hope and prayer that it will bring wealth and prosperity to them.

Chief Minister Naveen Pat naik was at a OUAT farm to con- duct the ritualistic com- mencement of agricultural operations by sowing seeds.

State BJP president, Man mohan Samal wasat a village in Jajpur district doing the same ahead of the monsoon and wishing farmers a good yield this year.

The program was orga- nized by the Jajpur district unit of the saffion party at Pim- pudia-Nuadiha village under Sukinda block in the district.

Samal reached the venue with hundreds of the saffron party workers, local farmers and participated in the ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’, the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in paddy fields and ploughing of land there.

The OPCC president Sarat Patnaik was in poll bound Jharsuguda where he went to a village to perform the ritu- al and hoped that farmers will not only get a good crop but remunerative prices and get rid of all their problems with regard to the procurement operations.

Several other political lead- ers made it a point to go to farm- lands, borrowing seeds from the

farmer to be photographed with them and sow seeds.

Agriculture Minister Ranen- dra Pratap Swain said there is no dearth ofagriinputs includ- ing seeds in the state. He was reacting to comments that seeds had not reached the farmers as yet.

A few farmers were seen speaking about their plight and howsuch acts of politicians rarely help them.

In stark contrast to all this was the crowd in jewelry shops which did brisk business as it is considered an auspicious dayto buy gold. Despite the sky- rocketingprice of gold, hundreds of customers thronged jewellery stories.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be auspicious for newbegin- nings like weddings, buying property, making investments, etc. Itis believed that things that started on this auspicious day continue to grow and prosper.There were a few rich who stayed away and perhaps sent their wives.

At Puri, rituals associated with the commencement of the construction of chariots for the rath yatra took place today with the blessings of Lord Jagannath. Logs were touched with a golden axe. The Chan- dan Yatra of the deities also took place.