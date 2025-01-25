Logo

# Cities

Police nabs several foreign nationals illegally staying in Delhi

In view of the assembly elections in Delhi, the police have crackdown on the foreign nationals staying illegally in the national capital that includes seven Bangladeshi and six Nigerian nationals, it said on Saturday.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 25, 2025 5:44 pm

Representational Image

The illegally staying Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed from the central district while the Nigerians were nabbed from the South East district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harshvardhan said, “So far this year, we have identified 16 Bangladeshi immigrants in the city who were overstaying after the expiry of their visas. They have been sent to a detention centre in Inderlok for deportation under the law of the land.”

Moreover, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said, based on specific information, ANS South East conducted a raid at a building located in the Sunlight Colony area from where six Nigerian nationals, including two women, were found to be overstaying after expiry of their visa for the last four years.

These individuals had been living secretly in Delhi and were produced before FRRO and were sent to a detention centre for deportation.

