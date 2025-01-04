Police deports 132 foreign nationals in 2024

The Dwarka district police have deported 132 foreign nationals who had overstayed after the expiry of their Visas in 2024, it said on Saturday.

As per the data given by the police, the Anti Narcotics cell, Dwarka district had identified and initiated the deportation of 132 foreign nationals through Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) out of which, 73 foreigners were nabbed by Uttam Nagar police station, 48 from Mohan Garden police station and Eight from Dabri police station among others.

Stating about this achievement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, “The teams had been undertaking the responsibility to nab the foreign Nationals, who are overstaying in India without a valid VISA and residing or roaming in the area of Dwarka District”. Out of the 132 foreign nationals, 116 including five females belonged to Nigeria; seven belonged to Ivory Coast, three each from Guinea, Uzbekistan, two Ghana, Uganda nationals and one Senegal national, Singh added.

The number highlights the efforts undertaken by the cops as the Delhi police in the last four day had apprehended at least 42 Bangladeshi immigrants staying illegally in the national capital. The two month long drive against illegal immigrants by Delhi police is in compliance with LG’s directive to take action against the foreign nationals in Delhi.