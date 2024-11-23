Police constable stabbed to death in South East Delhi

A Delhi Police constable posted in Govind Puri police station was stabbed to death by unidentified people while he was on night patrolling duty on Saturday.

The constable identified as Kiran Pal aged 28 was discovered lying in a lane in the area onSaturday morning.

The body had stab injury marks on the chest and was lying in a pool of blood when it was discovered by a passerby who then informed the police.

Advertisement

CCTV footage showcases that a person first stabbed the cop and then fled the scene. The cops are identifying the accused based on the footage, said a police official.

A team from Govindpuri police station and a mobile FSL team visited the area to collect evidence, he added.

An FIR has been registered and CCTV footage was being checked to identify the accused, he said.

Earlier on September 29, a 30-year-old Delhi Police constable had died after being hit and dragged up to 10 meters by a speeding car in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area.