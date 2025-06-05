PM flags off 200 electric buses in Delhi on World Environment Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off electric buses in the national capital under the sustainable transport initiative of the state government aimed at boosting clean urban mobility across the city.

According to PM Modi, the initiative will contribute to building a clean and green Delhi, while he further noted that this step will also improve the ‘Ease of Living’ for the residents of the national capital.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM posted, “Building a clean and green Delhi! Flagged off Electric Buses under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility.”

The total number of electric buses flagged off today were 200, while earlier Delhi government had rolled out 460 electric buses under the DEVI scheme.

Delhi government’s plan is to shift the public transport to clean and sustainable electric mode, in a bid to ensure clean mobility which will contribute towards making the city pollution free.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta has said that protecting the environment is not an option, but a collective responsibility and a moral duty towards future generations.

“A healthy environment is the foundation of a happy life and a bright future,” she added.

Taking to social media platform X, Gupta mentioned that the Delhi government has taken several meaningful steps, including tree plantation, waste management, water conservation, and promoting electric vehicles, and added that the real change will only happen when people participate actively.