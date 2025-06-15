People in Delhi get respite from heatwave as IMD forecasts thunderstorm, strong winds

After prolonged spell of scorching temperatures for several days, people in the national capital received a gradual respite from heatwave conditions early Sunday, as several parts of the city experienced light rainfall thunderstorm and strong winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a severe thunderstorm and strong wind for the city, warning residents in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to stay indoors.

According to the IMD, “moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-100 kmph” swept through the capital during the early Sunday hours.

Two thundersqualls along with hailstorm activity were recorded at Safdarjung between 0348 to 0350 hrs IST and 0358 to 0400 hrs IST.

The first squall saw gusty winds reaching 82 kmph, while the second saw a peak wind speed of 104 kmph, the IMD said.

The weather department urged residents to take precautions.

“Stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary,” the IMD advisory said, as flying debris and low visibility posed risks on the roads.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s official weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Friday — a dip of 2.7 degrees from Thursday, but still 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature remained high at 31.0 degrees Celsius, marking a departure of 3 degrees Celsius from the seasonal average. Humidity levels oscillated between 51 per cent and 69 per cent, making conditions hot and uncomfortable throughout the day.

According to IMD officials, the national capital is set to witness generally cloudy skies with very light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, dust storms, and lightning till June 19. Gusty winds are also expected during thunderstorms.

This comes after a red alert – a severe warning level – was issued for Delhi, as the capital experienced extreme heatwave conditions. Daytime temperatures climbed to between 41°C and 45°C, while the minimum temperature reached 31°C, marking a rise of four degrees above the seasonal average.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies with a chance of a thunderstorm and rain early Sunday morning, potentially bringing some relief from the intense heat.

The IMD, in its extended range forecast, has said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of central and eastern India, along with some areas in northwest India, between June 12 and 18. It is further expected to reach most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, between June 19 and 25.

The normal date for the monsoon to arrive in Delhi is around June 30.

This year, it arrived in Kerala on May 24 — well ahead of the usual onset date of 1 June — and reached Mumbai by May 26, which is 16 days earlier than normal.

According to IMD data, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 28 last year, and on June 26 in 2023.

In previous years, it arrived on June 30 (2022), July 13 (2021), and June 25 (2020).

After a nearly 10-day pause, the monsoon has picked up pace again, especially over southern India.

Since Wednesday, several parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Konkan, and Maharashtra have been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. This renewed activity marks a strong push northwards, indicating rapid progress of the monsoon across the country.

The IMD has also said the second phase of the monsoon is expected to spread across eastern India, bringing rainfall to West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh within the next week.