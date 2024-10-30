Pedestrians and motorist most vulnerable to road accidents: Delhi police crash report 2023

Delhi Police, in its annual crash report, found that pedestrians and motorists were most prone to road fatalities last year constituting 43 and 38 per cent respectively.

The report was released on Tuesday by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and aimed at outlining a Road Safety Action Plan which will involve the joint effort of multiple departments to improve education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency care.

According to the report, the number of deaths in road crashes decreased from 1,264 in 2022 to 1257 in 2023 despite the increase in the number of vehicle registrations.

Moreover, the number of drivers booked under traffic violation has increased from 4, 38,052 in 2022 to 6, 39,097 in the Year 2023.

“The efforts of the Delhi Traffic Police have led to a total reduction in road crash deaths in Delhi by 20 percent over the last decade. Continuing our efforts to save lives, we have now increased focus on more pedestrian centric traffic management,” stated Ajay Chaudhary, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

In the report, traffic Police have identified 10 black spots which includes ISBT Kashmere Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Libaspur bus stand, Kashmere Gate Chowk, Burari Chowk, Britannia Chowk, Bhalswa Chowk, Wazirpur Depot, Mori Gate and Gandhi Vihar bus stand.

Apart from them, ten other roads in the city recorded ten or more deaths last year which are NH-8, Kanjhawala Road, NH-24, Patel Road and Pankha Road among others, the report mentioned.

This year, the focus area of Traffic Police is to enhance the use of technology in smooth traffic management, surveillance and to improve road infrastructure, particularly in design and standards for the vulnerable categories of road users.