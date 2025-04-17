Delhi Police issues fresh guidelines for loudspeaker usage

The Delhi Police has issued a set of strict guidelines regulating the use of loudspeakers and public address systems across the city, similar to recent steps taken in Uttar Pradesh.

The new rules aim to control noise pollution and ensure that sound levels remain within prescribed limits, especially in residential and silence zones.

As per the order, no loudspeaker should be used at religious places beyond the permitted volume levels, and prior permission from the police is mandatory for installing or operating loudspeakers at any location, including public gatherings, rallies.

Loudspeakers rented from tent houses also fall under the same regulation — suppliers are required to verify that users have written police approval. The district Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been directed to ensure compliance and legal action will be taken against vendors who flout these rules.

In cases of violations during religious ceremonies, wedding functions, or rallies, fines will vary depending on the area. For residential areas, the offenders can attract a fine of Rs 10,000 and for silence zones, a fine of Rs 20, 000 has been mandated.

Moreover, improper use of loudspeakers, public address systems, the offenders will be fined Rs 10,000 and seizure of equipment by the authorities.