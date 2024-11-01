Passenger critical after head-on Auto-car rider collision in East Delhi

The passenger of an auto-rickshaw was critically injured in a head-on collision with a car in East Delhi following which the driver of the car, a serving police constable, was arrested.

The police received information about a person admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in critical condition. On inquiry, the cops came to know that he was injured in an accident.

The local police registered a case immediately after being informed about the same.

Upon reaching the accident site, a police team found a badly damaged car and an auto involved in the crash.

Initial investigation revealed that the vehicles were coming from opposite directions when the collision occurred resulting in serious injuries to the passenger.

“The car driver, a police constable posted in Mayur Vihar, was arrested and made a part of the investigation. We conducted a breathalyzer test, which showed no traces of alcohol,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta stated.

The driver has been medically examined, and samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis. The results of the FSL tests will determine the next steps in the case.

The injured victim remains critical while the authorities are continuing their investigation to establish all the details leading up to the accident.

“The investigation will proceed based on whatever findings emerge from the analysis. We will ensure that appropriate legal action is taken,” Gupta said.