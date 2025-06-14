Parents protest against DPS Dwarka on arbitrary fee hike

Parents of students studying in DPS Dwarka on Saturday staged a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, expressing their concern over alleged harassment, discrimination, and arbitrary fee hikes imposed by the school management.

They demanded immediate intervention from the authorities to safeguard children’s rights and ensure compliance with official directives.

Advertisement

“This protest is a call for justice, transparency, and protection of our children in schools,” stated one of the parents.

Advertisement

They also alleged that some members of the school management have created a hostile environment by targeting students who question unfair practices.

The protesters held placards and raised slogans like “Fulfil our demands” and “Stop student harassment”, urging the government to act against schools violating norms.

The protest, which gathered support from several parent associations, aimed to highlight what the demonstrators described as repeated violations of education department orders by private schools.

On June 5, the Delhi High Court made it clear that if a school seeks to act under Rule 35 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, it must first issue prior communication to the affected students or their guardians, specifying the date on which the action is proposed.

The school must also provide a reasonable opportunity to show cause against such action, the order stated.

The court had also been informed by the school’s counsel that the earlier order debarring 31 students had been withdrawn, and the students were reinstated.