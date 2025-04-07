Pankaj Singh reviews Delhi govt’s web portal

Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday chaired a review meeting of the IT department and discussed the Government web portal to provide seamless access to public services.

While reviewing the proposed advanced version of the Delhi Government web portal, Dr. Singh emphasized, “To ensure ease of navigation for citizens, public services should be prominently accessible from a separate tab on the homepage of the Delhi Government portal. Essential services such as government e-services, Water, Sewerage, Health, PWD and other public welfare related services are to be displayed upfront, making them more user-friendly and accessible,” he added.

The Minister highlighted the need for timely updates across all department websites and emphasized that each department carries out regular updates through their respective Heads of Departments (HODs).

Singh stressed the importance of making the website citizen-friendly, informative, and seamless.

He underlined the need for a clean and accessible design, quick loading times, and a powerful search function to improve usability.

The minister emphasized that the Information should not only be easily accessible, but also well-organized and searchable for citizens from all backgrounds.

The upcoming Delhi government portal will cater to more than 100 departments, featuring dynamic content, language support, and compatibility with all major browsers.

Security, speed, and ease of use are central to the development process, as per the minister.

This initiative reflects the Delhi Government’s continued commitment to digitally empowering citizens and ensuring that access to public services is transparent, swift, and user-first.