The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has installed medical oxygen plants at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here and will be up and running by Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry.

“With the piping connection and testing ensured through a dry run scheduled for Wednesday, the two plants will start functioning latest by Wednesday evening,” it said.

Given an unprecedented surge in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, the requirement for oxygen, oxygen-supported beds and ICU beds has increased manifold.

“The installation of the plants is being funded by PM-CARES. In order to tackle the high surge in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent oxygen shortage, PM-CARES has allocated funds for the installation of 500 medical oxygen plants across the country. These plants are planned to be set up within three months,” the ministry said in a statement.

The medical oxygen plants being installed at the two central hospitals are based on the indigenous Zeolite technology and designed for a flow rate of 1,000 litres per minute (LPM), the ministry informed.

“The system caters to 190 patients at a flow rate of 5 LPM or charge 195 cylinders per day. The medical oxygen plant (MOP) technology has been developed by the DRDO based on the onboard oxygen generation for LCA, Tejas. These plants will overcome the logistics issues of oxygen transportation and help the COVID-19 patients in an emergency. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has also ordered 120 medical oxygen plants through its industries,” the statement added.

The union health ministry said that the installation of the plants is being funded by PM-CARES. The order for the installation of the medical oxygen plants was placed on April 24 and they reached Delhi on Tuesday, it added.