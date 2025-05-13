Overwhelming response to BJP’s Tiranga Yatra on Op Sindoor success

Many senior BJP leaders, along with people coming from different walks of life, participated in the Tiranga Yatra (Tricolour March) organized on Kartavya Path to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor and India’s strong military response against terrorism.

Thousands of scouts, NCC cadets, lawyers, doctors, nursing staff, and representatives from hundreds of civil society organizations in Delhi participated in the rally, waving the Tri-color from Kartavya Path to the National War Memorial at India Gate.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state unit chief of the party Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogendra Chandolia and Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, Ravindra Indraj, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and several MLAs, and others took part in the grand rally, lauding the courage of the country’s armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachdeva slammed those who question the military’s capabilities and demand evidence. He said it’s the same people who are now questioning the government’s decisions. “They were anti-national then, and they remain so now,” he added.

Taking a dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sachdeva said, “The country has not forgotten how Kejriwal, in 2016, demanded proof of surgical strikes on Pakistan. Today, senior leaders of his party are once again questioning the government’s acceptance of the ceasefire,” Delhi BJP chief alleged.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Tiranga Yatra represents the national capital’s support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. “Our brave soldiers have sent a message across Pakistan with their courage at the border — that India will no longer remain silent in the face of terror. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also declared that now, any kind of firing or attack from Pakistan will be treated as an act of terrorism and met with a fitting reply,” she added.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “India has changed. This new India that stands for peace but remains ready to go to any extent for the total eradication of terrorism.”

He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, the country has made it clear that it will not tolerate any form of nuclear threat.

“Terror and talks cannot go together. The facade of ‘terror and trade’ is over. Whenever there is bloodshed, water will be stopped. Operation Sindoor is paused, not ended,” he said, adding, “Now, any dialogue with Pakistan will only be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or the complete eradication of terrorism,” Chugh added.

He emphasized that the Operation Sindoor is not a mere military action, but a solemn pledge of justice and national honour that the country has demonstrated before the entire world. “The Tricolour is not just a flag, it is the soul of the nation — and that soul is being led by PM Modi,” Chugh added.