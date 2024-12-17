Over 350 offenders involved in organised crimes held in Rohini

350 Criminal, Arrested, Delhi PoliceAhead of the assembly elections in Delhi, over 350 criminals were apprehended in North West Delhi’s Rohini area following a special drive by the district police team from November 26 to December 15.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said, Sub-divisional police officers (SDPO) and SHOs were directed to take strict action against those involved in organised crimes in the district by beefing up patrolling, verification of criminals and monitoring of those released from jail recently.

This resulted in some dent in the criminal activities in the area as the number of PCR calls related to snatching was reduced by 30 per cent. Similarly, the cases of theft have also reduced, Goel added.

As per the data released by the police, in this period, 105 cases under Excise Act were registered, which involved arrest of 107 persons , recovery of 3,131 bottles of illegal liquor and seizure of five vehicles.

Moreover, 103 cases of Gambling Act were registered in which 221 persons were apprehended with a recovery of Rs 1.6 lakh. Further, 15 cases under the NDPS Act were registered and 15 offenders held with the recovery of a narcotic substance.

Additionally, 12 Cyber criminals were arrested. Furthermore, 31 auto-lifters were also apprehended with the work out of 20 cases of MVT (Motor Vehicle theft) and 26 cases of theft were solved with the arrest of 31 offenders.

The data also revealed that action against 206 people was taken for consuming alcohol in public places under sections 40 A, B of the Excise Act.

Moreover, preventive action was taken against 2,000 people under relevant sections of BNSS.