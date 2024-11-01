Over 300 fire incidents reported in Delhi on Diwali, no major casualties

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 318 fire-related calls from Thursday night to Friday morning on Diwali, however no serious casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

“The figure marks the highest number of Diwali-related fire and emergency incidents in the past 13 years,” stated DFS chief Atul Garg.

Garg added that from 5 pm on Thursday to midnight, 176 fire related calls were received while from 12 am to 6 am on Friday, 142 such calls were received.

According to the data shared by the fire department, the number of fire-related calls received on Diwali over the years has shown fluctuations. In 2023, they received 208 calls, while in 2022, the number stood at 201.

The lowest in recent years was in 2021, with only 152 calls.

In 2020, the department received 205 calls, and in 2019, the figure was higher at 245. In 2018, there were 271 calls, while in 2017, as many as 204 fire-related incidents were reported.

The DFS chief added that in Vikaspuri, two people were reported unconscious due to fire-related incidents. A fire broke out in Mangolpuri, injuring a woman and two children. Fortunately, no large-scale fires occurred, which the fire department attributes to the increased number of personnel on duty this year.

However, one notable incident was reported at 6:30 PM from Najafgarh in South West Delhi, where a man carrying potassium nitrate (potash) on a transport bus faced an explosion. The chemical is a key component in firecrackers and is highly flammable.

Two people were injured in the blast, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

