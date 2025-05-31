Over 10 shanties gutted by fire in Delhi’s Budh Vihar Phase 2

A fire broke out in a heap of garbage in the early hours of Saturday in Delhi’s Budh Vihar Phase-2 and quickly spread to over 10 nearby huts, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The official added that information regarding the fire that broke out on Sunday Bazar Road was received around 3.30 am on Saturday.

Four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the site to bring the flames under control, he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, although an investigation is underway.

Earlier this week, two people were killed and four others were injured in a fire incident at an e-rickshaw charging station located on Mati Ram Road in the Shahdara area of Delhi.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters recovered two burnt bodies from the spot. Four injured people were admitted to GTB Hospital.

The charging station, built under a tin shed in about 400 square yards, was reduced to ashes in the fire.