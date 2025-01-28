Our vote influences our lives for next five years: Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday appealed to people to vote carefully and said that our decision to vote influences our lives for the next five years.

She further highlighted the development done by the AAP government in the last ten years and said that the education system has been transformed in the national capital as they have spent 25 per cent of their budget on the same.

“The election time is such that we have to decide our vote very carefully, as the vote influences our lives for the next five years. If we make a mistake, then, no matter how much we regret it for the next five years, our decision cannot be reversed. One who works must get a vote. There must not be another basis to cast a vote,” said the CM during her public address in Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency, supporting AAP candidate Deepak Singhal.

Advertisement

“The education system of Delhi has been transformed. It is the right of every person to send their kids to good schools. Ten years ago, the government schools here were in extremely bad condition. The toilets were not suitable for girls. Delhi government spends 25 per cent of its budget on education,” she added.

Earlier in the day, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced 15 guarantees for the Delhi polls and promised to fulfil them within the next five years if voted to power.

Advertisement

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.