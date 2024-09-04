One injured in firing incident in Malviya Nagar

A 26-year-old was injured when three people fired upon him Tuesday night, the police said here on Wednesday.

The police said a PCR call was received regarding the incident wherein the caller said that three people came in a car and fired at his nephew, Vikas and fled leaving the vehicle behind. The injured was shifted to the hospital, it added.

A crime and FSL team was rushed to the spot to collect crucial evidence. A bullet and an empty shell along with other evidence were collected from the area including the abandoned car which was used in the commission of the crime, said the police.

Initial inquiry revealed that Vikas got injured while trying to save his friend Rahul, who was also present at the scene.

According to statement by eyewitness Rahul, the injured Vikas was allegedly attacked by his friend Anish, a Sonepat resident in Haryana, along with Ritik and another individual. Rahul later admitted that Anish had a monetary dispute with him.

The police have registered a case and have launched further investigation into the matter.

Earlier on August 25, in a similar incident of firing, some individuals fired upon a café manager in the Satya Niketan area of south Delhi following a verbal dispute over the table.