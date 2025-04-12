One held for alleged bestiality in Shahdara

A 36-year-old, working as a water supplier was arrested for the alleged bestiality from Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the action was followed by a complaint from a member of People for animal NGO regarding carnal intercourse with a stray dog by a person.

Based on the complaint, a case under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and Animal Cruelty Act was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and investigation was taken up, an official said.

Based on the CCTV analysis and human input, a 36-year-old man, identified as Naushad, originally from Bihar was arrested in this regard, the cop added.

The official mentioned that during interrogation, the arrested individual revealed that he had committed the said offence in inebriated condition with a stray dog near street number 15 near Nala Kailash Nagar area of Shahdara late in the night while he went to supply water in the locality.