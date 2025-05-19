6 hospitalised after e-rickshaw charging sparks fire in Shahdara; 2 critical

A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at a house in Bhim Gali, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, reportedly due to a short circuit while an e-rickshaw was being charged on the ground floor.

Aaccording to the police, they received a call at Police Station Farsh Bazar regarding some people being trapped in the fire at around 3:50 am.

Based on the call, a local team immediately rushed to the spot, and the rescue operation was carried out.

According to initial investigations, the fire had originated from the e-rickshaw charging setup and at that time, the family was asleep in the adjacent room.

Due to smoke inhalation, six individuals became unconscious and required immediate medical attention.

The affected persons included two minor girls aged six and seven, both were reported stable now, and four adults — Jyoti (32), who is currently in coma; Jyoti (22) and Naina (30) who suffered severe problem from smoke inhalation, and Sunny (38), who suffered burns on both his hands.

All victims were initially admitted to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital for advanced care.

The crime team inspected the scene, and a case has been registered at Farsh Bazar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).