One  held for demanding Rs 50 lakhs ransom in Gurugram

Haryana Police has arrested a person for demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom from a person in Gurugram. A pistol, two cartridges, and a car have also been recovered from his possession.

Sharing details, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the caller had threatened to kill a resident of DLF Phase-5 in Gurugram who complained to the police after receiving an unknown WhatsApp call demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom.

Initially, the caller claimed to be a notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana but later, he denied disclosing his real identity to the victim.

The police said cases like attempts to murder, snatching with injuries and presenting false evidence in court, etc. have been already registered against the arrested accused.

The police team was formed to crack the case, had traced the caller, and finally nabbed the accused Deepak alias Mitthi, a resident of BPTP locality in Faridabad district.

“The arrested accused came out of jail in January 2022. After that, Deepak along with his other friends planned to execute the extortion call. Following this, impeachment charges have been filed against the accused Deepak above for the offences of an attempt to murder, assault, thrashing with injuries, and producing false evidence in court,” the spokesperson said.