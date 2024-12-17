Once tabled, CAG reports will expose irregularities under Kejriwal: Sachdeva

Accusing AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his party’s government in Delhi of avoiding the presentation of Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) reports for two years, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said it’s the same Kejriwal who began his political career in 2011-12 demanding the release of the CAG reports in the Congress regime.

Sachdeva called it an irony that a person who once demanded the probe against power discoms during the previous regime now appears to be actively defending private partners of the power discoms.

Sachdeva pointed out that during 2017-18 and 2021-22, the audit agency presented 14 key reports on alleged irregularities in excise policy, pollution, and other financial issues under the Kejriwal government.

The BJP leader said his party’s MLAs have been consistently demanding the tabling of these in the Assembly for two years with no response

forthcoming from the ruling dispensation.

BJP’s legislative wing leader Vijender Gupta, along with six other MLAs, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on October 29, 2024 seeking the tabling of the CAG reports in the house.

When the court sought a response from the state government, it was misled by claiming that the reports were with the lieutenant governor to buy time.

According to Sachdeva said a CAG affidavit made it clear that the signed reports were sent to the Delhi government with an unsigned copy forwarded to the LG in a sealed envelope for information purposes.

He accused the AAP government of delaying the tabling of the reports by allowing the final Assembly session to end on December 4 without presenting the CAG reports, following which the BJP legislative wing again approached the court and hopes that the concerned lawyer would notify the Assembly Speaker to table all 14 CAG reports in the Assembly.

Sachdeva expressed the hope that the reports would see the light of day as there would be no option left for the government but to recommend a probe against the previous Kejriwal-led government.

The BJP leader, while speaking to the media, said that Kejriwal not only began his political journey by raising the CAG report issue on Commonwealth Games expenses but also ordered an ACB investigation against the previous Sheila Dikshit government on February 6, 2014 as CM based on a CAG report.

Constitutionally, he said, the CAG submits its report to the state government and the state government with the approval from the

Lieutenant Governor under administrative Section 48 must table it in the Assembly.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal knew that with the release of these reports numerous financial scams will come out hence the suppression of the 14 reports.

He accused Delhi CM Atishi of suppressing the reports just like Kejriwal did.

The Delhi BJP chief demanded that the Delhi Assembly Speaker convene a special session on Saturday, December 21, solely to direct the government to table all 14 CAG reports in the house.