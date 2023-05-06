Odisha bags state leadership award in Skill Development

Odisha government bagged the State Leadership Award in Skill Development at the IESA Industry Excellence Awards held in New Delhi on Friday.

India Energy Storage Alliance ( IESA) celebrated the spirit of innovation and excellence at its Industry Excellence Awards 2023, honouring the trailblazers who have made significant contributions to India’s energy storage industry. Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister presented the awards.

The award recognises Odisha government’s efforts in building a skilled workforce that can drive the growth of the energy storage industry in the country. Congratulating the awardees, Dr. Rahul Walawalkar, President, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA)said “It was a privilege to get an opportunity to honour the tremendous behind the scene work done by various policymakers and bureaucrats from various ministries and acknowledge their achievements. I would also like to congratulate the start-ups, world-class organisations and energy leaders on their win in this prestigious award programme.”

The Governments of Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Telangana were honoured with the State Leadership Awards for their significant contributions to the energy storage industry in India.