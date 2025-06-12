Number of key decisions taken during NDMC council meet

A number of important decisions were made and various projects approved during the second council meeting of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) held here, an official communique said.

During the meeting, chaired by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, several crucial proposals related to infrastructure development, employee welfare, and healthcare services in the NDMC area, all of which were approved by the Council, were discussed.

“We are not here just to pass proposals, but to assure NDMC employees and city residents that their welfare is our top priority. Every decision we make is guided not just by development, but by respect and responsibility,” the minister was quoted as saying by the document.

A major welfare decision was taken regarding regularisation of Type-I and Type-II municipal quarters allotted in the name of the spouse or ward of former NDMC employees.

These provisions apply to cases where the original allottee has retired or passed away, and the spouse or ward is a regular NDMC employee—even if the application was submitted after the permissible time period. The Council approved a one-time policy relaxation, including waiver of pending dues for such applicants.

The minister announced that penalties imposed on occupants residing for more than two years beyond permissible limits will also be waived. Citing one case where a family had a penalty of Rs 24 lakh, he confirmed that the full amount has been waived off.

During the meeting, the PWD Minister described this decision as a “just reward for service and dignity”.

“This is not just about housing regularisation; it is about honouring families who served NDMC for years. It is our responsibility to stand by them,” he said.

Singh also informed that in cases where judicial proceedings are pending in courts, NDMC will move towards withdrawal of those cases.

The council also approved the replacement of outdated 33 kV cables/feeders/interconnectors under Scheme-33 kV Division.

These old cables have outlived their useful life and have been causing recurring faults. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh directed that all cables over 35 years old must be replaced to improve electrical reliability.

In a historic welfare decision, the council also approved the Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA) for healthcare workers and conveyance allowance for doctors working in NDMC hospitals, dispensaries, and health/malaria departments. These benefits will be provided with retrospective effect from 1 July 2017.

A resolution was also passed to grant conveyance allowances to specialist and general duty medical officers serving in NDMC hospitals and dispensaries.

This long-pending demand, now fulfilled, reflects NDMC’s commitment to acknowledging the dedicated service of frontline health workers.

It also approved purchase of drainage cleaning machines to enhance stormwater drainage and prevent urban flooding, NDMC maintains an extensive network of stormwater drains, manholes, bell mouths, and gully traps.

To strengthen this system, the Council approved a proposal to purchase hydraulic high-pressure jetting-cum-grabbing-cum-rodding machines for improving drainage line maintenance.

A preliminary estimate of Rs 5.20 crore has been approved for procurement through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

The council has approved the replacement of the remaining 15,312 mechanical meters with smart water meters—marking a significant move toward efficient water usage and billing.