NSUI stages protest over RSS chief Bhagwat’s remarks

The Congress affiliated National Students Union (NSUI) here on Wednesday organised a protest march against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s alleged remarks and demanded an immediate ban on the Sangh.

Notably, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Monday said, “The true independence of India, which had faced many centuries of persecution, was established on that day (the day of Ram temple’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’). India had independence but it was not established.”

The march started from NSUI headquarters and was scheduled for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence, however, the Delhi police detained demonstrators following the security reasons and were later released.

Addressing the media, NSUI National president Varun Choudhary said, “Mohan Bhagwat’s statement is an outright anti-national remark. Such rhetoric threatens the unity and integrity of our nation. I demand an immediate ban on the RSS and the arrest of Bhagwat.”

“The RSS and its ideology have no place in a secular, democratic India and we urge the Centre to take firm action against such divisive forces”, Choudhary added.

The NSUI chief stated that the organisation remains committed to safeguarding the constitutional values of secularism, unity, and will continue to oppose any organisation or individual attempting to harm the nation’s harmony.