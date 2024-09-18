NSUI delegation memo to DU CEC for impartial DUSU polls

A delegation of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) submitted a formal memorandum to the chief election officer of the Delhi University on Wednesday demanding impartial Delhi University student’s Union (DUSU) polls.

The delegation was led by NSUI Secretary Rocky Tuseed. Addressing the media, he said, “We are witness to several discrepancies during the polling process in the past. Some of the stakeholders of the Delhi University, including teaching and non-teaching staff, tried to influence voters in favour of a particular organisation.”

He said this undermines the democratic process and compromises the integrity of the elections.

For a transparent and fair electoral process, he said, the NSUI, through the memorandum, demanded that the chief election officer should allow the presence of one polling agent representing each candidate running for the polls at every booth.

This measure will help ensure transparency in the elections with all stakeholders adhering to the rules, he added.

Meanwhile, the Left alliance has raised concern over certain colleges delaying issuance of identity cards to first year students denying them their right to contest elections in their respective colleges as well as for central posts.

The Left panel has written to the Office of the chief election officer demanding that notices should be issued immediately to complete the process of issuance of ID cards for which the acceptability of fee slip in lieu of the ID card for filing the nomination.